STEVEN GLEN FIELDS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIELDS, STEVEN GLEN
Steven Glen Fields, 63, resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Shands Hospital, Gainesville, following a long illness.
Mr. Fields was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 21, 1956. He lived in Ft. Lauderdale for many years, prior to coming to Gainesville in the early 90's. Steven worked as a security guard for Shands Hospital for almost 25 years prior to his retirement earlier this year. He had attended Northwest Baptist Church and loved photography, particularly around car shows.
He will be laid to rest alongside his father, who preceded him in death, Mr. William Whitley Fields.
He is survived by his mother, Rama Fields; sisters, Ramona Fields and Sissy Johnson; brothers, Billy Fields and Mike Fields, along with three nephews and a niece.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Humane Society of North Central Florida, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved