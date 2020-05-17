FIELDS, STEVEN GLENSteven Glen Fields, 63, resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Shands Hospital, Gainesville, following a long illness.Mr. Fields was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 21, 1956. He lived in Ft. Lauderdale for many years, prior to coming to Gainesville in the early 90's. Steven worked as a security guard for Shands Hospital for almost 25 years prior to his retirement earlier this year. He had attended Northwest Baptist Church and loved photography, particularly around car shows.He will be laid to rest alongside his father, who preceded him in death, Mr. William Whitley Fields.He is survived by his mother, Rama Fields; sisters, Ramona Fields and Sissy Johnson; brothers, Billy Fields and Mike Fields, along with three nephews and a niece.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Humane Society of North Central Florida, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Please visit his memorial page at:www.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN(352) 376-7556