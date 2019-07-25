|
|
JOHNSON-BLOODWORTH, STEVEN
Mr. Steven Johnson-Bloodworth, age 55, passed away, July13th, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Eastside High School, class of 1982, and attended Florida State University. He moved from Gainesville to Jacksonville twenty-six years ago and was employed as a Telemarketer. Steven was preceded in death by his father; Fred H. Bloodworth.
Mr. Johnson-Bloodworth is survived by his son; Steven Johnson, Jr., Gainesville, FL, mother; Carrie Mae Johnson, Atlanta, GA, siblings; Gary Bloodworth, Fred Bloodworth, both of Gainesville, FL, Cinthia George(Irvin), Atlanta, GA, and one grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson-Bloodworth will be held 11:00am, Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor David George, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Johnson-Bloodworth will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday in the Chapel from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at 1747 S.E. 123rd Place at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019