Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN JOHNSON-BLOODWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN JOHNSON-BLOODWORTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN JOHNSON-BLOODWORTH Obituary
JOHNSON-BLOODWORTH, STEVEN
Mr. Steven Johnson-Bloodworth, age 55, passed away, July13th, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Eastside High School, class of 1982, and attended Florida State University. He moved from Gainesville to Jacksonville twenty-six years ago and was employed as a Telemarketer. Steven was preceded in death by his father; Fred H. Bloodworth.
Mr. Johnson-Bloodworth is survived by his son; Steven Johnson, Jr., Gainesville, FL, mother; Carrie Mae Johnson, Atlanta, GA, siblings; Gary Bloodworth, Fred Bloodworth, both of Gainesville, FL, Cinthia George(Irvin), Atlanta, GA, and one grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson-Bloodworth will be held 11:00am, Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor David George, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Johnson-Bloodworth will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 26th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday in the Chapel from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at 1747 S.E. 123rd Place at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now