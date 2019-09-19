|
RUDY, STEVEN L.
Steven L. Rudy of Cross Creek, FL, passed away in his home on September 16, 2019, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. Steve was born in Marion, IN on November 15, 1951, to the late Wayne L. Rudy and Peggy Haworth Rudy. He and his wife moved to Florida in 2000. After working in real estate and insurance sales for many years, he started his own antique business which he continued to do until his death.
Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Gibson Rudy, daughters Diana L. Rudy (Bret), Elisa Rudy Meredith (Brian), and two beautiful granddaughters, Brooklyn Leigh Meredith and Madison Leigh Meredith, who were the loves of his life. He was a great father, grandfather and friend and very passionate in everything he did and will be missed by those who loved him.
The family will schedule a private service at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the , 3324 West University Avenue #128, Gainesville, FL 32607. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
352-481-4599
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019