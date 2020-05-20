STEVEN LEE WILKERSON
WILKERSON, STEVEN LEE
Mr. Steven Lee Wilkerson of Hawthorne, Florida passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Mr. Wilkerson was affectionately known as 'Dusty' because of his love for Auto Paint & Body work.
Mr. Wilkerson leaves to cherish his loving memories with one daughter: Katrina Martin (Derrick); one sister: Judith Roberts; Four grandchildren: Kaitlynn, Kaylee, Darion Price, Blake Williams, and Paige Martin; close friend: Sherri Pollock and a host of other family and friends. Mr. Wilkerson wishes were to be scattered amongst the several places he loved the best.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
