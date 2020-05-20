WILKERSON, STEVEN LEEMr. Steven Lee Wilkerson of Hawthorne, Florida passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.Mr. Wilkerson was affectionately known as 'Dusty' because of his love for Auto Paint & Body work.Mr. Wilkerson leaves to cherish his loving memories with one daughter: Katrina Martin (Derrick); one sister: Judith Roberts; Four grandchildren: Kaitlynn, Kaylee, Darion Price, Blake Williams, and Paige Martin; close friend: Sherri Pollock and a host of other family and friends. Mr. Wilkerson wishes were to be scattered amongst the several places he loved the best.352-475-2000