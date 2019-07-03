|
PEARSON,
STEWART E. ('STU')
Stewart E. ('Stu') Pearson, age 73, professional engineer and long-time resident of Gainesville, FL passed away Monday, June 24th, 2019 at UF Health/Shands Hospital following a brief illness.
Born June 5, 1946, in Harrisburg, PA, Stu was the only son of Elizabeth Stewart and Emmett Pearson. He graduated high school in 1964 and went on to study engineering at Penn State Mont Alto and the University of Tennessee, where he graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Following graduation, Stu married Constance (Connie) Hammond Weagley and they began their life together in Harrisburg, PA where the couple welcomed daughters Erin in 1976, and Britt in 1978.
Stu worked as a civil engineer for several consulting firms in Harrisburg from 1971 to 1979 before moving to Great Falls, MT where he held the position of City Engineer from 1979 to 1991. Stu and family relocated to Gainesville, FL in 1991 where he served as City Engineer for the City of Gainesville until his retirement in 2009. Post-retirement, Stu continued to work part-time for the City of Gainesville as a contract employee until April 1, 2019. He was instrumental in the design and creation of several Gainesville area landmarks, including Depot Park and Paynes Prairie Sheetflow projects.
Stu's favorite pastimes included dancing, karaoke, snow skiing, carpentry, and vintage car restoration. His favorite cars through the years were his 1961 Volkswagen Beetle and 2006 Jaguar convertible.
Connie, Stu's wife of 45 years passed away from cancer on April 19, 2016. He is survived by his two daughters Britt Catherine Pearson and Erin Pearson Silverman; their partners Pete Antonio Meija and Christopher Barton Floyd; and his beloved granddaughters Molly Elizabeth Silverman and Madeleine Greer Silverman. Stu is also survived by his younger sister, Carol Marcotte of Derwood, MD, and sister-in-law Francine Baker of Virginia Beach, VA.
In lieu of flowers, friends can contribute to the Gainesville Arts in Parks Foundation at gapgainesville.org in memory of Stu Pearson. All funds will be applied toward a memorial project at Sweetwater Wetlands Park, a place that Stu helped create for the health and enjoyment of the Gainesville community.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 3 to July 4, 2019