Stirling William "Bill" Kolb

Newberry - Following a brief illness, Stirling William "Bill" Kolb of Newberry passed peacefully on September 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Bill was born December 23, 1941 in Lockport, New York, to Stirling William and Doris Kolb. Growing up, Bill had two protective older sisters, Billie and Mary. He married Sandra Jenner in Syracuse, NY, in 1965. Bill earned his Bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a Masters from Jacksonville University.

Bill began his professional career as a history teacher at Irondequoit High School Rochester, NY. The majority of his adult life was spent in education, serving what is best described as a second family in the thousands of students that he had the opportunity to assist through higher education. Bill served some 25 years as Director of Admissions for the University of Florida and became one of the major figures in the admissions field regionally and nationally.

In retirement, Bill dedicated his time to the United World College Program recruiting students to the University of Florida. His time was spent not only in the recruiting process, but also in assisting students with travel to Gainesville and in setting up their living arrangements. These students often shared meals at the Kolb dinner table where they could share stories of their home countries. Bill was a mentor to everyone whose life he touched. We have heard so many stories from the individuals whose lives have been touched by their relationship with Bill.

Bill was an avid sports fan and loved following all Gator sports. As a multi-sport season ticket holder, he spent many hours watching his beloved Gators. He was also a lover of the ocean and beach air. It took him to St. Augustine often where he could be found down by the shore, in a chair, enjoying another of his passions, reading novels.

He will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, generous, and humble man by all who had the honor to know him. He had a deep love for his family, and the traits that he embodied will live on through his family and all those close to him.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Kristan Elizabeth Kolb. He is survived by his wife Sandra Kolb; his son Tom Kolb and wife Donna; grandchildren Sydney, McKayla, Stirling, Kennedy, Adam (Jessie), Brad (Keri), Cason (Hayley); and great grandchild Michael Bruce. There were many other close friends considered family too numerous to list that have provided much love and support through the years.

In late spring, family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life at the beach in St. Augustine where Bill's ashes will be scattered. Those wishing to honor his memory may donate to the Bill Kolb Memorial Fund for Davis United World College Scholarship Program Support Fund, University of Florida Foundation, PO Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604.



