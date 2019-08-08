|
BATIE, SUDIE B.
Ms. Sudie Bryant Batie, age 74 passed away July 31, 2019 at Shands at U.F. Hospital. Ms. Batie was a graduate of A.L. Mebane High School, class of 1962, and a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. She retired from Tacachale as a Human Service Worker.
Ms. Batie is survived by her children; Clifton Banks, LaCrosse, FL, Eugene Batie (Latamira), Chraye Batie, both of Gainesville, FL, brothers; Frank Bryant (Mary), LaCrosse, FL, Nathaniel Bryant, Gainesville, FL, Rose Brown (Wilmon), Alachua, FL, Catherine Wilson, Pasadena, CA, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Batie will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Rev. Jerome Able, Pastor; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Batie will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her daughter; Chraye Batie, 1220 N.W. 6th Place at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019