Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SUE JEFFRIES-HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE JEFFRIES-HUDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUE JEFFRIES-HUDSON Obituary
JEFFRIES-HUDSON, SUE
Sue Jeffries-Hudson passed away on August 26th. She is survived by her brother Thomas Wakefield, daughter Robin Temes (Mark Temes), Son Lamar Steadham (Cara Woodard), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on October 12th from 5:30PM - 7:30PMat First Baptist Church at 163 W Jefferson St, Starke, FL 32091. Memorial donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville at 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.