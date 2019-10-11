|
JEFFRIES-HUDSON, SUE
Sue Jeffries-Hudson passed away on August 26th. She is survived by her brother Thomas Wakefield, daughter Robin Temes (Mark Temes), Son Lamar Steadham (Cara Woodard), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on October 12th from 5:30PM - 7:30PMat First Baptist Church at 163 W Jefferson St, Starke, FL 32091. Memorial donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville at 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019