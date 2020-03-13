|
|
LU, SUNG YUN
Sung Yun Lu, born July, 23, 1921, in ShanXi, China and a resident of Gainesville for the past 65 years, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was loved and adored by his family and friends, who were blessed to be with him during his 98 years of life. During his early years in war torn China, Sung managed to continue his education. In the midst of WorldWar II, he worked alongside American troops as an interpreter while receiving his bachelor's degree in the Chinese Army Engineering College in ChongQing, China. In 1949, he left China for Taiwan, where he continued teaching engineering and mathematics. Sung received his Master of Science in Engineering at the University of Florida in 1955 and later his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon in 1959. He then accepted a teaching position at the University of Florida's Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, where he taught for the next 33 years, becoming a tenured professor, until his retirement in 1992. Sung spent his retirement traveling and enjoying time with family, skyping with his granddaughters, and visiting grandsons. He was predeceased by his first wife, Yvonne Yueh-Hwa Lu, and is survived by his second wife Tak Wan Kong Lu, his son Jimmy Lu (and his wife Dora), step-daughter Hazel Eng (and her husband William) and five loving grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at Forest Meadows on March 14th at 10am (725 NW 23 rd Ave, Gainesville). A private viewing for family members will be held prior to the celebration, commencing at 9 am. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Sung Lu Outstanding Senior Award and Graduate Fellowship Fund at the UF Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
(https://bit.ly/32QUENI).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020