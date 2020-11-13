Susan Brown
Gainesville - Susan Marie Brown, 70, went to be with the Lord 11/11/2020 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN to parents LeRoy and Wynona Rueter, Susan moved to Valdosta, GA her senior year of high school where she graduated from Lowndes in 1968 and then attended Valdosta State College.
Susan moved to central Florida with her own family in 1980 where she worked as a bookkeeper and retired from Hi-Flavor Meats in Winter Springs. Susie owned and operated retail stores Noni Home and Bath and The Olive Branch in downtown Mount Dora where she got to share treasures, she found all around the world while pursuing her great love of travel. The only thing Susie loved more than that was her family and friends, she was a giver and always put others ahead of herself.
Susie is survived by her husband Michael Brown, daughter Lori Rowley, and granddaughters Kara and Lyla Rowley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research through the American Cancer Society
