|
|
CAMPBELL, SUSAN MARY
Sue died on September 1st 2019 after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her sister Sally and brother Nic.
Born in Woking, UK in 1954, Sue emigrated to Toronto in 1978 and relocated to Florida in 2004.
Sue's career started in Lloyds bank in Teddington, UK. She joined Royal Bank of Canada when she emigrated to Canada and then moved to Intria before moving to Florida to work at Image Remit as Customer Service and Project Manager. Subsequent to that she had a complete change of career and worked as a Realtor with Matchmaker Realty from 2011.
A lifelong Scout, Sue led Beaver colonies, was an active leader and trainer, and organized numerous very successful events and camps. She received many awards for her services to the scouting community.
In recent years she has found peace as part of the community at United Church of Gainesville.
There will be a Memorial Service for Sue at United Church Gainesville on Monday, September 9th beginning at 3:00pm. All are invited to attend.
Donations to UCG's Wilson Health Ministry welcomed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019