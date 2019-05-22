|
|
KILKER,
SUZANNE ANDREWS
Suzanne Andrews Kilker passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Gainesville, FL. on June 7, 1965 to Bill and Dodie Andrews. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1983 and Florida State University in 1987, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was an elementary school teacher and homemaker.
She is survived by sons Tommy and Justin, her parents Bill and Dodie Andrews, her sister Claudia (Gary) Mills, her brother Will (Cindy) Andrews, nephews Carter Mills, Taylor Mills and William Andrews, and niece Jessica Andrews.
Suzanne had an army of friends, who rallied to her side during her long illness and helped her in every way. Suzanne will be remembered as funny, feisty, loyal and brave. The strength and determination she showed during her battle with Melanoma was an inspiration to everyone.
The family thanks the doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care and compassion, and a special thanks to cousin Laura (LD) Summers for her dedicated companionship and assistance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Suzanne Kilker to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MBC-FOUND, 12902 Magnolia Drive Tampa, FL 33612. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 419 NE 1st Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2019