SUZANNE SPANIER

Suzanne Olive Staples Spanier, MD, a pathologist and longtime faculty member at the University of Florida College of Medicine Department passed away on June 30, at the age of 82.

She was born April 12, 1938 in Winter Park to Herbert Howell Staples of Richmond Virginia and Ruth Marie Lilly Staples of Naperville Illinois. After graduating from Winter Park High School in 1956 and one year at Duke University she moved to Gainesville and earned both a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and a Master's degree in Biology. In the fall of 1964, she began a three year tenure as a research assistant with the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics and graduated from Medical School in June 1969 at a time when women practicing medicine was an anomaly. She then completed her Pathology residency and was certified by the American Board of Pathology in anatomic pathology in 1975. She then accepted a research position in the Department of Orthopedics at Shands Teaching Hospital and was soon promoted to Associate Professor in 1981 with an appointment to both the Department of Orthopedics and the Department of Pathology.

She is best remembered for her work in malignant fibrous histiocytoma of bone. With the collaboration of Mario Ariet, P.H.D, she developed a computerized database. A 1980 paper that she and department chairman William F. Enneking MD, co-authored, titled 'A System for the Surgical Staging of Musculoskeletal Sarcoma' remains one of the most-quoted publications in the field for malignant tumors of bones and soft tissue. This staging system was adopted by the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society in 1980 and is still in widespread use today.

Dr. Spanier served on the faculty of the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation for 38 years from 1969 until her retirement in 2007. She was a member of the International Skeletal Society gaining membership to the exclusive club in 1983, the William F. Enneking Society and enjoyed a membership with the Lifetime University of Florida Alumnus Association. In 2013, she and her husband John Spanier P.H.D (1930-2016) established the Drs. Suzanne and John Spanier Orthopedics Trauma Fellowship to support orthopedic trauma education.

In her spare time, Dr. Spanier enjoyed gardening, taking care of her many cats, listening to classical music, cooking gourmet meals for her friends and family and traveling. She especially enjoyed Newport Rhode Island and Switzerland. She is preceded in death by her husband John Spanier and is survived by her son David Spanier.



