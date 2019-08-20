Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
SYBIL ELIZABETH SHOUP


1925 - 2019
SYBIL ELIZABETH SHOUP Obituary
SHOUP, SYBIL ELIZABETH
Sybil Elizabeth Shoup, 93 of Gainesville, FL passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at home. She was born November 20, 1925 in Framingham, Mass to Ernst and Valerie Richter Schurzky. She was educated as a nurse and worked in various hospitals throughout her life. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by sons Mark and Matthew Shoup, daughter Lynn Bishop, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at noon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Chapel in the Meadows at Forest Meadows Central, 4100 NW 39th Ave. in Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
