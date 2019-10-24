Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Old Town Church of God in Christ
Alachua, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Old Town Church of God in Christ
Alachua, FL
SYLVESTER CURTIS Jr.

SYLVESTER CURTIS Jr. Obituary
CURTIS, JR., SYLVESTER
'JB'
Sylvester Curtis, Jr., age 66, son of the late Sylvester Curtis Sr. & Cora Shaw Curtis, Retired S&S Food Store Attendant & Farmer, peacefully left this earthly scene on October 16, 2019 at Marshall Health & Rehab Center (in Perry Florida).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:30PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Old Town Church of God in Christ (Alachua, FL) with the Pastor, Elder Ted Welcome, delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL). Mr. Curtis will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Aunt, Mary Webb, 13400 NW 140th Street, Apt 2101, Alachua, FL at 12:45PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers - Roger Fairly and Larry Curtis of Alachua, FL and Charles (& Drucilla) Henry of Newberry, FL; sisters - Deborah (& Sam) Moore of Jacksonville, FL, Joyce Williams (& Glen), Jarlean Watkins (& Fernell) and Sandra Williams (& Gary) of Gainesville, FL; aunt - Mary Webb of Alachua, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
