Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
SYLVIA LANIER
SYLVIA JANE LANIER Obituary
LANIER, SYLVIA JANE
Mrs. Sylvia Jane Lanier, a longtime resident of Williston, FL passed away the morning of Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
She was born in Whigham, GA and came to Williston many years ago from Bonaire, GA. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Williston and served as City Clerk for the City of Williston for many years. She was an avid Gator and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. She loved to travel, read and garden, but her top priority was her family.
Mrs. Lanier is survived by her husband of 67 years, James R. Lanier; daughters, Debra (Michael) Sirota and Dawn (Deon) Olitsky; sister, Jean (Rev. Reynolds) Hall; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Williston with Rev. Reynolds Hall officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL. Arrangements are under the direction on the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352) 528-3481.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Hospice, Vitas Healthcare, 18670 High Springs Main St., High Springs, FL 32643.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019
