SYLVIA M. IP

SYLVIA M. IP Obituary
IP, SYLVIA M.
Sylvia M. Ip, age 64, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home accompanied by loved ones in Alachua County, FL. Sylvia was born in Rochester, NH on February 14, 1955 and was the youngest of 6 children raised by Robert and Ruth Ricker. Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by all who she came to know because of her kindness, selflessness, strength and optimism. Sylvia was married to Kam Kau Ip for 32 years before his passing in 2007. She is survived by 3 of her siblings, George Ricker, Ernest Ricker and Marguerite Cote, her 4 children, Florence Newcum, Kim Ip, Mayling Ip and Larry Ip (Karen), her grandchildren, James, Robert and Kyla Dunleavy, Malika Bryant, Zayden Ip and Amelia Ip and her great grandsons Jah'King Bryant and Julian Dunleavy. Sylvia will be laid to rest following a memorial service at the Evergreen Cemetery at 11am on Monday, March 18, 2019. Please contact Forest Meadows Funeral Home at 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609, telephone (352)-378-2528 with any questions about the service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
