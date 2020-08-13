MURPHY, SYLVIA WIESINGER
Sylvia Wiesinger Murphy, 78, of Gainesville FL went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, having passed peacefully at the E.T York Care Center in Gainesville. Sylvia was born in Los Angeles, CA and lived most of her young life in Hollister CA, where she enjoyed working in the apricot orchards, swimming, playing with friends and being a cheer-leader. After graduating from San Benito High, Sylvia was married for a time to Larry Stahlberg, Bend OR. Then she graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln as a P.E. teacher. At the university she was a collegiate rowing champion on the women's crew team. She met and married Curtis while both were teaching in Colorado. She was proud to coach the inaugural women's crew team at Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, CO. While there, the couple had two daughters before moving to Gainesville, their home for the last thirty-five years. Sylvia made many friends in the community and at places she worked: Construction Bookstore, Little River Marine, substitute teacher, After-School Program Coordinator Glen Springs Elementary and Newborn Hearing Screener at North Florida Regional Medical Center where she delighted in being among the first to greet new babies. She and her husband worshipped at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville. In retirement Sylvia loved traveling, vacation cruising, dancing, visiting the older daughter in New York City and the younger daughter in St. Petersburg and spending time on Facebook with friends and family. Preceding her in death was her father, Edward Wiesinger, Fairfax, VA, mother Amelia Wiesinger Hatton, Morro Bay, CA, brother Donald Wiesinger, Morro Bay, CA and brother Steven Wiesinger, Fairfax, VA. Left to mourn her passing is her husband, daughters Jennifer, New York City, NY and Linsey Johnson, St. Petersburg, FL, sister Diane Perez, Phoenix, AZ, sister Marilyn Wheeler, Chantilly, VA, uncle Roger Sanchez, Phoenix, AZ and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
When it is safe to travel and gather, a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to Haven Hos-pice (www.BeYourHaven.org
