Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA Y. HARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA Y. HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, SYLVIA Y.
Mrs. Sylvia Y. Harris, age 62 passed away February 3rd, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mrs. Harris was a member of Powerhouse Faith and Praise where she served as President of the Ladies Ministries, and a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her son; Eddie Myhand, Jr., brothers; Leroy Taylor, Adell H. James, Kernard Wimbush, Delmar Taylor, and sister Fernetha Taylor.
She is survived by her husband; Eddie Myhand, Sr., Gainesville, FL, children; Sean Myhand (Ebony), Troy Myhand, Emmalena Moore (Eric), Tammerall Williams, all of Gainesville, FL, Peace Edwards (Keith), Ocala, FL, Melinda Myhand, Jacksonville, FLm granddaughter she raised, Ronika DeSue, mother, Willie Mae Thomas (James), Reddick, FL siblings, Charles Taylor, Miame, FL, Darryl Taylor (Sue), Clearwater, FL, Troy Taylor, Baltimore, MD, Bernard Taylor, Arizona, James Thomas, Jr., Tampa, FL Andre Taylor (Beverly), Reddick, FL, Donahue Johnson, Ocala, FL, fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Harris will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Open Door Baptist Church, Rev. Timothy Jones, Pastor, Dr. Myra Sherman, Eulogist; burial will follow in Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Gainesville, Monteocha Community. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Harris will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Harris and Mr. Eddie Myhand, 224 N.W. 4th Place, Gainesville, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -