HARRIS, SYLVIA Y.
Mrs. Sylvia Y. Harris, age 62 passed away February 3rd, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mrs. Harris was a member of Powerhouse Faith and Praise where she served as President of the Ladies Ministries, and a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her son; Eddie Myhand, Jr., brothers; Leroy Taylor, Adell H. James, Kernard Wimbush, Delmar Taylor, and sister Fernetha Taylor.
She is survived by her husband; Eddie Myhand, Sr., Gainesville, FL, children; Sean Myhand (Ebony), Troy Myhand, Emmalena Moore (Eric), Tammerall Williams, all of Gainesville, FL, Peace Edwards (Keith), Ocala, FL, Melinda Myhand, Jacksonville, FLm granddaughter she raised, Ronika DeSue, mother, Willie Mae Thomas (James), Reddick, FL siblings, Charles Taylor, Miame, FL, Darryl Taylor (Sue), Clearwater, FL, Troy Taylor, Baltimore, MD, Bernard Taylor, Arizona, James Thomas, Jr., Tampa, FL Andre Taylor (Beverly), Reddick, FL, Donahue Johnson, Ocala, FL, fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Harris will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Open Door Baptist Church, Rev. Timothy Jones, Pastor, Dr. Myra Sherman, Eulogist; burial will follow in Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Gainesville, Monteocha Community. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Harris will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00pm until7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Harris and Mr. Eddie Myhand, 224 N.W. 4th Place, Gainesville, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020