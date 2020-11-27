Tammy Carlton Buda

Archer - Tammy Carlton Buda, 57, of Archer, passed away on October 29, 2020 after succumbing to Congestive Heart Failure.

Tammy was born March 27, 1963 to Rev. Curtis & Lois Carlton in Plant City, FL. After graduating from Suwannee High School in 1981, she went on to study Drama at North Florida Community College. In 1983, she met Joseph R. Buda, and they wed in 1985, later having two children, Brittaney and Krista.

She found her niche in her job as a Manager/Buyer at the Gift Stop at Shands Hospital for 17 years. She cherished her years of involvement at Northwest Baptist Church of Gainesville.

Tammy was predeceased by Rev. Curtis Carlton. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Joe Buda. Additionally, Brittaney Basak (Daniel Basak), her two granddaughters, Adleigh and Cami Basak of Orlando, FL, Krista Buda (Tristan Gainey) of Gainesville, FL, mother Lois Carlton, brother Andy Carlton, nephew Curtis Carlton of Live Oak, FL, niece's Breanna Dicks (Cami and Ellie Logan) of Lake City, FL, Kenneth Jett of Archer, FL and many other family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Northwest Baptist Church on December 12, 2020 at 11 AM to celebrate the life of Tammy. The church is located at 5514 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606.



