1/1
Tammy Carlton Buda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Carlton Buda
Archer - Tammy Carlton Buda, 57, of Archer, passed away on October 29, 2020 after succumbing to Congestive Heart Failure.
Tammy was born March 27, 1963 to Rev. Curtis & Lois Carlton in Plant City, FL. After graduating from Suwannee High School in 1981, she went on to study Drama at North Florida Community College. In 1983, she met Joseph R. Buda, and they wed in 1985, later having two children, Brittaney and Krista.
She found her niche in her job as a Manager/Buyer at the Gift Stop at Shands Hospital for 17 years. She cherished her years of involvement at Northwest Baptist Church of Gainesville.
Tammy was predeceased by Rev. Curtis Carlton. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Joe Buda. Additionally, Brittaney Basak (Daniel Basak), her two granddaughters, Adleigh and Cami Basak of Orlando, FL, Krista Buda (Tristan Gainey) of Gainesville, FL, mother Lois Carlton, brother Andy Carlton, nephew Curtis Carlton of Live Oak, FL, niece's Breanna Dicks (Cami and Ellie Logan) of Lake City, FL, Kenneth Jett of Archer, FL and many other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Northwest Baptist Church on December 12, 2020 at 11 AM to celebrate the life of Tammy. The church is located at 5514 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved