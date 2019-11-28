Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Gainesville, FL
TANYA YVETTE HAYES

TANYA YVETTE HAYES Obituary
HAYES, TANYA YVETTE
Tanya Yvette Hayes, age 63, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home. A Gainesville Native, she was a 1974 Graduate of P.K. Yonge Laboratory School. She attended the University of South Florida and graduated from Santa Fe Community College. Tanya was nurtured at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church under the pastorate of the late Reverend W.M. Ferguson. Tanya was employed as a Financial Program Assistant with the University Bursar Administration at the University of Florida.
Tanya was preceded in death by her Parents, Roosevelt Jones and Ida Virginia Hayes.
She leaves memories in the hearts of her Brothers - Darryl C. Hayes, Joseph Kirksey and Byron McGriff; sister - Faye Pendleton-Postell; aunt - Gladys M. Hayes; nephews - LaTory Adams and Wesley Hayes; nieces - Lesley Hayes and Larissa O'Neal; cousins; aunts-in-law; & friends.
Services for Tanya will be held 11:00AM Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Geraldine W. McClellan as Eulogist. She will only be viewed on Friday with the Processional during the Service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
