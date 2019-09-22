|
|
COBBLER, TERAN (TERRI) CORNETT SIMMONS
Teran (Terri) Cornett Simmons Cobbler was born on November 20, 1960, in Gainesville, Florida in the Porters Community, to the late Charles Douglas and the late Lucille Simmons Newsome. She grew up in Gainesville, Florida, where she graduated from Gainesville High School, 'Class of 1978'. While in high school, she attended Barbizon Modeling School and after high school, she attended Branell Women's College, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Teran was the baby of the family and affectionally called 'Teddy Boo.' Teran was baptized at an early age and loved the Lord with all her heart. She was an active member at the place she worshipped and loved, Greenhouse Church. She looked forward to the worship services and especially Microchurch. Teran was an avid Gator fan, and enjoyed gardening and making jewelry in her spare time. Teran loved working in retail and spent many years in this field, only to give it up when God blessed her with the adorable Taylor Kristin.
She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Alice Davis and Janie and Fred Douglas; sister, Dora M. Norman; brother, Herman Newsome; and dear friend, Annie Grace Hall.
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, God called her home to rest. She leaves to mourn her daughter, Taylor Cobbler; step-son, Kory Cobbler; sisters, Gale (Ferman) Perry, Janie (Ricky) Norman, and Wilma Humes; brothers, Bernard Douglas, Anthony (Klarika) Newsome, Arnold (Dione) Newsome, and Glenn Newsome; aunts, Addie Singleton, Aridean McCray, Elizabeth McCray, Luridean White; uncle, Riley Douglas; special nieces, Brenda, Monica, Alicia, and Morgan; special cousins, Susan, Lori and Sandra; Goddaughter, Shuvon; Godparents, Charlie and Mary Lee Hadley, devoted sista-friends, Debbie, Edith, Tracee, Teri, and Cheryl; the Leath family; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and many sorrowing friends.
A funeral Service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenhouse Church with Pastors Mike Lane and Joel Searby officiating. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019