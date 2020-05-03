Terrance Patrick Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLEMING,
TERRANCE PATRICK
Terrance Patrick Fleming, age 58, passed away April 28th, 2020 in Gainesville, FL of apparent heart attack. Born in Bloomington, IL. A graduate of Santa Fe College, Terry served as President of the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida. He served in the Navy and was a community activist who touched the lives of many members of the local community. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Mr. Fleming is survived by his husband, Vertigo Moody, mother, Hope Kelly, Siblings Cathleen Roy, Juliet Stage, Jeanette Kelly, Raymond Fleming, Heather Kelly Prox, Jamie Fleming, and Lisa Fleming as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and family (related or non-related). He is pre-deceased by his father James Fleming and step-father Charles Kelly, Jr and brothers Chris Fleming, Timmy Fleming and Todd Kelly. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020at Phillips and Wiley of Melrose from 1pm to 4pm. Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved