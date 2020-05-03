FLEMING,TERRANCE PATRICKTerrance Patrick Fleming, age 58, passed away April 28th, 2020 in Gainesville, FL of apparent heart attack. Born in Bloomington, IL. A graduate of Santa Fe College, Terry served as President of the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida. He served in the Navy and was a community activist who touched the lives of many members of the local community. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Mr. Fleming is survived by his husband, Vertigo Moody, mother, Hope Kelly, Siblings Cathleen Roy, Juliet Stage, Jeanette Kelly, Raymond Fleming, Heather Kelly Prox, Jamie Fleming, and Lisa Fleming as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and family (related or non-related). He is pre-deceased by his father James Fleming and step-father Charles Kelly, Jr and brothers Chris Fleming, Timmy Fleming and Todd Kelly. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020at Phillips and Wiley of Melrose from 1pm to 4pm. Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date.352-475-2000