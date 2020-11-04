Terrell Reshard Mavin

Age 38, Medical Support Assistant with the Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Serviceman with the Army National Guard & 2001 Graduate of Gainesville High School, suddenly left us on Thursday, October 29, 2020, while at the Advent Health-Orlando (of Orlando, FL).

Mr. Mavin attended Velencia Community College of Orlando, Florida and Seminole State College of Oveido, FL. He was a Member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

A Graveside Service (with Military Honors) will be held 12:30PM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Dr. F. N. Gallmon delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Mavin will be viewed at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And on Saturday at the Memorial Park with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother, Robin Mavin, 2109 NE 12th Avenue, Gainesville, at 11:45AM.

Precious Memories will remain with his wife – Amber Mavin and children – Elise Mavin and Eden Mavin of Apopka, FL; mother - Robin Mavin and father - Theodore Mavin (& Merrill) and brother - Jervaughn Mavin of Gainesville, FL; (Sister – Teneka Mavin preceded him in death); grandparents - Eula & Andrew Veal and Jeraline & Calvin Terry of Gainesville, FL (Mae B. Burney and Tommy Coward, Sr. - deceased); aunts & uncles; mother & father-in-law - Sylvia Atkinson-Smith (& James), nieces & nephews; cousins; & friends.

Initial Arrangements were under the care of GOLDEN FUNERAL HOME of Winter Park, Florida.

We're asking that you adhere to the precautions regarding COVID-19 as we gather for this occasion.

