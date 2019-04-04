|
|
JENKINS, SR.
TERRY ALLEN
Mr. Terry Allen Jenkins, age 60, passed away March 28, 2019 at his home in Alachua, Florida. Mr. Jenkins was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1976, and served in the U.S. National Guard. He was a member of Foundation Chapel Church of God By Faith and was employed with Busby Cabinet Company. He was preceded in death by his parents; Nace and Esther Jenkins, Sr., brothers; Dwight and Nace, Jr.
He is survived by his, companion; Sherly Dixon, Alachua, FL wife; Toni Claridy Jenkins, Gainesville, FL, children; Tierrel Jenkins.(Amelia Johnson), Terry A. Jenkins, Jr, Tabitha Jenkins, Tekeyah Jenkins, all of Gainesville, FL, stepchildren; Henry Coleman, Alachua, FL, James Dixon, Salina, KS, Kendra Walker (Ramon), Killeen, TX, Erika Powell (Darrell), Gainesville, FL, siblings; Horace Jenkins (Mary Alice), Vernon Jenkins (Margaret), Derell Jenkins (Equilla), Sherry Jenkins, all of Alachua, FL, Gail Jones, Twilla Jenkins Collins, both of Gainesville, FL, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Jenkins will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Elder Willie J. McKnight, Sr., officiating; burial will follow in St. Mathews Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Jenkins will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Foundation Chapel Church of God By Faith at 10:00am.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019