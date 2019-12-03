Home

TERRY LAVERNE BAILES

TERRY LAVERNE BAILES Obituary
BAILES, TERRY LAVERNE
Terry Laverne Bailes, age 73 of Gainesville, Florida passed away November 26, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1945 in Salem, Oregon to Virgil T. Bailes and Donna June Powell.
Terry graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Oregon State University. He grew up farming in Willamette Valley in Oregon, and in his adult life he was involved in Agriculture and Real Estate. He also had a great love and appreciation for horses.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosa Lee Bailes; sons, Tygh Landon Bailes (Stephanie) and Todd Levi Bailes (Sarah); sister, Peggy Udolf (Eric); brother, Randall Bailes (Colene); and grandchildren, Tygh Landon II, Waverly Chesson, Charlotte Rose and Jamison Elizabeth.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 10,000 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32606 with Dr. David Chauncey officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 3700 NW 91st St Suite B-300, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
