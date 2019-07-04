Home

TERRY LEONARD DAVIS

TERRY LEONARD DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, TERRY LEONARD
'WOLF'
Terry Leonard Davis, age 54, A Jack of All Trades, left this earthly scene on Friday, June 28, 2019, during a brief stay at Haven Hospice (of Gainesville, FL).
The Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with the Pastor, Reverend Dr. Marie J. Herring, delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Davis will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Sister - Pamela Roundtree, 1715 NE 8th Ave, Apt I-3, Gainesville at 12:30AM.
Those who preceded him in death are his Son - Terry Davis, Father - Eugene Davis and his Sister - Sandra Davis.
Loving Memories will remain with his Wife - Willa Cudgo Davis; Mother - Rosetta Roundtree Campbell; Step Daughters - Natalie Williams (& Ben) and Erica Hood (& Corey); 3 Grandchildren; Sisters - Eliza Gray, Sylvia Davis, Pamela Roundtree and Judy Jones; Brothers - Kenny Davis and Bobby Davis; Aunts - Mayola Williams and Mary Frances Ford (& Samuel); Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019
