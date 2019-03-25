|
|
NELSON, TERRY TIM
Terry Tim Nelson, 79 of Gainesville, passed away at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Terry was born in Rio Grande City, Texas on October12, 1939. He moved to Gainesville in 1961 from Stuart, Florida. Mr. Nelson graduated from Martin County High School. Terry joined the US Navy and served his country aboard the Bon Homme Richard Carrier ( CVA-3). He graduated from Central Florida Junior College in Ocala. Mr. Nelson was an avid Gator Fan, enjoying all Gator Football and Gator Sports. He was the last Founding Member of Fighting Gator Touchdown Club. Terry also was a member of the American Legion's. He enjoyed finding time to go fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Diane Nelson, a sister Peggy Lucille Nelson Rogers of Tallahassee, FL., nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Florence Lucille Nelson and a brother, Jerry Nelson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Milam Funeral Home. There will be graveside services at Forest Meadows Cemetery East on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm.3700 SE Hawthorne Road Gainesville, Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main St. Gainesville, Florida (352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019