|
|
BROWN, TERRY TYRONE
(1954-2019)
Terry Brown, 65, of Chiefland, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 16th. Terry was the son of the late James Brown and the late Carolyn Nell. Mr. Terry leaves to cherish his memories, his five children: Carol Horton, Carolyn Horton, Yolanda Brown, Samantha Brown, and Ruby Brown. His Aunts: Gloria Hayes-Page, Gail Hayes, Bertha Hayes, Jamie Reynolds and his Uncles: Sammie Hayes and Willie Lewis Hayes. Service of Love and Honor will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church (310 SW 5th Street Chiefland, Florida 32626) on June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be one hour prior to Services. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Service, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608).
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019