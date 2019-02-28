Home

More Obituaries for THELMA DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA CLARK DAVIS

THELMA CLARK DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, THELMA CLARK
The Family of Thelma Clark Davis has been reminded on February 26, 2019 to be Absent from the body is the be present with the Lord. As we the family accept the will of God, services will be held on March 9, 2019. Time, location and viewing will be announced at, a later date. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th street Gainesville, Florida 32608)
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
