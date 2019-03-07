|
|
DAVIS, THELMA
(1942-2019)
Mrs. Thelma Davis of Gainesville, Fl. was born to the late Willie Clark and Beatrice Boyer Clark in Williston, Fl.
She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Gainsville, Fl and retired from the University of Florida in 2007. Davis leaves to cherish her memories one sister, Elizabeth Williams (Elder James Williams), one brother, Ronald Clark, godson, Marlow Bowers Jr. Davis will repose at Allen Chapel, 48 NE 9th St. Williston, Fl. on Friday from 5-7pm. Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 718 SE 11th St. Gainesville, Fl. Services of Excellence are Under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th St. Gainesville, Fl.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019