THELMA JEAN DYKES

THELMA JEAN DYKES Obituary
DYKES,
THELMA JEAN WILSON
Thelma Jean Wilson Dykes, 78, resident of St. Augustine, Florida, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home, following a long illness.
Mrs. Dykes was born on March 7, 1941 in Cedar Key, Florida to the late James and Bertha Wilson. She came to Gainesville in 1954, went on to graduate from P. K. Yonge High School, Class of 1959. In 1959 she married Mr. Laythen Dykes, and together they lived in Gainesville, Jacksonville and finally, St. Augustine. Together they owned and operated Riverside Cleaners, until their retirement in 99. She was a homemaker, a baker, a crafter, making her children's clothing and Christmas ornaments. Mrs. Dykes was preceded in death by a sister, Daisy Slaughter and by a brother, Kenneth Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Mr. Laythen E. W. Dykes, of St. Augustine; two daughters, Renee' (Steve) Boone, of Jacksonville Beach and Regina (Carmine) Schiavone, of St. Augustine; a sister, Pearleta Carr, of Gainesville; three grandchildren, Michael (Karen) Boone, of St. Johns, Stephanie (Jason) Welch, of Jacksonville Beach, and Ryan Schiavone, of St. Augustine; four great-grandchildren, Seth McRae, Maiya and Karli Boone, and Gavin Welch.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 A. M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville, with Pastor Myra Monroe Carr, officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery, LaCrosse. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 P. M., at the funeral home. Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019
