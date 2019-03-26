|
SANCHEZ, THELMA MARIE
Thelma Marie Sanchez, 92, of Trenton, died Saturday March 23rd at Palm Gardens of Gainesville. Born in Knoxville TN, she lived in Newberry/ Trenton her entire life. After employment with UF, she worked as a cashier for Myra Terwilliger Elementary and retired after years of service with the Alachua County School Board. She was a former member of the Suwannee River Radio Club. She was Baptist.
She is survived by two sons, Gene (Coralene) and Jimmy, Trenton, FL, two sisters Katherine Houser, Trenton FL., MaryRuth Lynch, GA., daughter-in-law, Tina Sanchez, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, her husband of 63 years James Howard Sanchez, two sons, Johnny and Tommy Sanchez.
Visitation will be at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with services at 11:00 am. With Andy Cook will be officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 W. Newberry Road Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019