MORATTO,
THELMA PEARSON
Thelma Pearson Moratto, 90, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on April 19, 2019 to Foy and Roscoe Breeden in Gainesville, FL. Thelma was a lifelong resident of Gainesville where she lived with her first husband, Lamar, for 58 years. Later in life, she rekindled an elementary school friendship with Edward Moratto and enjoyed many happily married years. Thelma loved animals and was a fur mom to several cats and dogs. She enjoyed collecting dolls, reading, attending church and exploring new places.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Edward; two children, Lamar Jr. and his wife Joy, John and his wife, Vivian; six grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Haley, Sean, Sara and Matthew; eight great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 7100 NW 39th Ave. Gainesville, FL 32606. Visitation starts at 10am and service will start at 11am with a burial following at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 SW 23rd Ave. Gainesville, FL 32609, 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019