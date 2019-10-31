Home

THELMA TOLBERT


1938 - 2019
Thelma fell asleep peacefully on October 17th. She was born June 12, 1938 in Tyler, FL to the late Preston Cowvins and Geneva Madison, but later moved to Gainesville, FL. She attended Lincoln High School Class of 1957. In 1991, she dedicated her life to Jehovah.
Thelma is survived by her spouse of 31 years, Richard Tolbert; sons, Lorenzo (Ernestine) Johnson, Carlos Johnson, Ronald (Annette) Johnson, Randy Johnson all of Gainesville, FL, and Brian (Jada) Tolbert of Lake Charles, LA; one brother, Preston (Pinky) Cowvins of Miami, FL; two sisters, Elnora Hankison and Dorothy (Henry) Thompson both of Gainesville, FL; 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, one o'clock p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3780 NW 16th Boulevard.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
