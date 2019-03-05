|
|
ALLIGOOD, THENA C.
Thena Cochran Alligood died peacefully at the Haven Hospice Center on March 2, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida at the age of 96. She is survived by her sons Kenneth and Stephen (Alice), eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Thena is preceded in death by her husband Edgar, her oldest son Raleigh (Sandy), and grandson Greg.
Thena was born on May 15, 1922 in Lochloosa, Florida to John Harry and Ada Lee Hall Cochran. She graduated from Hawthorne High School. Shortly thereafter, she married Edgar on July 19, 1940 in Citra, Florida. Raleigh and Kenneth were born before Edgar was called into active service on April 24th, 1944. He was wounded in Germany on May 4th, 1945, and rehabilitated in Atlanta, Georgia for ten months. Thena was his constant caretaker, spending all her time making sure he was getting the care he needed. She often commented about her time there, as she cared for many others who were wounded, as they did not have family present.
Life returned to a new normal upon Edgar's release from the hospital, as their son Stephen was born, and the family moved to Gainesville. It was there that she faithfully supported Edgar in his career, cared for their three children, worked for the Alachua County School System in the Metcalfe Library, and taught Sunday School. After thirty years in Gainesville, they retired and moved to the farm, where she lived until recently. It was there she helped raise many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them so many life skills. More importantly, she provided a strong example of what it means to be a follower of Christ. She had a servant's heart and continually sought God's will for her life, even to the end. She always put the needs of Edgar and the rest of the family above her own. Thena enjoyed crocheting/ quilting, genealogy, keeping up with friends, participating in the farm operations and time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10am on Wednesday, March 6th at Antioch Cemetery in Lochloosa. Pastor Michael Taylor will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Thena's life. Please consider donating in memory of Thena to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606.
One of Thena's favorite verses was Philippians 4:5-7. It reads 'Let your reasonableness be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus'. While we grieve the loss of her physical presence, we are celebrating and honoring her life. We know she is at peace with her heavenly Father and reunited with those who have gone before her.
