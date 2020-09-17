SYLVESTER, JR., THEO M.

Mr. Theo M. Sylvester, Jr. age 64 passed away September 7th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Sylvester was born and raised in Gainesville, FL, he was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1973. He was employed as a Laborer for several companies.

His brother, Carlos Sylvester preceded him in death.

Mr. Sylvester is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Hutto, Gainesville, FL, son, Gregory Sylvester, Gainesville, FL, sisters, Mary Hutto(Lonnie Session), Katie Davis, Vernell Brown(Eugene), all of Gainesville, FL.

Graveside Services for Mr. Sylvester will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sand Hill Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Sylvester will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of his mother Mrs. Elizabeth Hutto, 1142 N.E. 24th Terrace at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store