LYNUM, THEOPHILUS
Mr. Theophilus Lynum, 28 of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Monday, April 20, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Lynum will take place Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Historic Evergreen Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL. Prophet Donald Gillyard officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 804 SW 5th Street Gainesville, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the Cemetery. Mr. Lynum leaves to cherish his memories Mother: Thyrus Macperson, Father: Freddie Lynum, three Children: Kimora, Jacobi and Laila Lynum seventeen sisters, twenty brothers, Grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 123 SE 43rd Street Gainesville, Florida at 11:45am to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020