BYRD, THOMAS A.

Mr. Thomas A. Byrd age 56, passed away September 3rd, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Byrd was a graduate of Eastside High School class of 1983. He was employed with the City of Gainesville in the Public Works Department as a Crew Leader.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife, Adrienne Byrd, Gainesville, FL, daughter, Brittany Byrd Knighton (David), Gainesville, FL, siblings, Sylvester Holmes (Clara), Samuel Byrd, Alphonso Holmes, Larry Byrd, Irma Gaskin (Darryl), all of Gainesville, FL, Clyde Byrd (Hermine), Belvedere, IL, Ronald Byrd (Cindy), Greenville, SC, Irene Nesbitt (Demetrius), Ocala, FL, two grandchildren Tiannah Knighton, and Xavier Knighton.

Graveside Services for Mr. Byrd will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, In., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Byrd will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside at 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of his brother, Mr. Larry Byrd, 1112 S.E. 19th Terrace at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

