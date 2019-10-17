|
YOUNG, THOMAS C.
Mr. Thomas C. "Pretty Boy" Young age 74, passed away October 8th, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Young was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1963. He was employed as the Manager at Frisch's Big Boy Restaurant in Gainesville.
He is survived by his children; Thomas Dean Young (Sandra), Zina Durr (Ronnie), Tammy M. Young, Tia Maria Holmes, all of Gainesville, FL, Romone Young, Alachua, FL, Thomasina Innis (Valentino), Orlando, FL, Ramona Young, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, siblings; Annette Young, Jacksonville, FL, Alonzo Young, New Orleans, LA, Leonard Young, Tampa, FL, Alvin Young, Spencer Young, Joyce Young, Betty Cummings (Willie), Olivia Young, all of Gainesville, FL, sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-seven great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Young will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at Upper Room Church of God In Christ, Pastor Karl Anderson, Pastor, Shepherdess Pearlie Shelton, Associate Pastor, Rev. Clifford Patrick, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Young will repose in Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of his son, Mr. Thomas D. Young, 1117 S.E. 19th Terrace, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019