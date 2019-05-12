Home

THOMAS DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, THOMAS
EDWARD 'EDDIE'
Thomas Edward 'Eddie' Davis, 93 years old of Gainesville went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2019. He was surrounded by family, as he passed peacefully in the ICU of North Florida Regional. He was born on June 16, 1925, in Puerto Montt, Chile.
The son of Thomas and Aida Davis; he was the oldest of three children. He came to Gainesville in 1947 to attend the University of Florida-School of Journalism. He worked with Pepper Printing Company while attending college. He became Sun Photographer for the Gainesville Daily Sun and retired after 28 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Naida J. Davis, son Roland E. Davis, daughter Pamela A. Davis and son Thomas J. Davis and his sister Lillian Johnson.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2019
