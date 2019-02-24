|
DEES, SR., THOMAS
'POP' MATTHEW
Thomas 'Pop' Matthew Dees, Sr. passed away February 22, 2019 at the age of 70.
He was born in Old Town, Florida on April 3, 1948. He was a retired sign builder and house mover. He was a member of the Archer Masonic Lodge # 197. He enjoyed building air boats and air boat racing with his sons Tommy, Rat, Matt and all his airboat buddies. He enjoyed camping and air boating at Lake George with his family and friends as well as going to the hunting camp in Georgia. He also liked sitting at his shop watching the cars go by on Archer Road.
He is preceded in death by his parents Koyed Dees and Lilybell Dees, brother Koyed Elvoy Dees, sisters Muriline Townsend and Margie Lytte. He is survived by his sons: Thomas Matthew, Jr. and wife Traci, Rat Dees and Christine McCall, Matt Fultz and wife Penny. Brothers: James Lytte and wife Jo, Arnold Dees and wife Frances and Donnie Dees and wife Beth. Sister: Wanda Dees. Grandchildren: Brandon Dees, Kyle Dees, Clay Dees, Matthew Fultz, Travis Fultz, Julia McCall and Allison McCall. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with countless friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Old McCrabb Cemetery, with Rev. Doyle Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service and will have a reception following the service at the First District Community Center. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haven Hospice.
