BLACK, JR.,
THOMAS EDGAR
On Tuesday, March 24th, the Lord called Thomas Edgar Black, Jr., to his Heavenly home. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Linda, his sons Thomas and Michael, and two close friends. Tom was born in Newberry Florida on March 17, 1948 into the loving family of Thomas Edgar and Marjorie Esther Black, growing up with sisters Nancy Esther and Lillie Joann. Tom journeyed among us for 72 years and seven days.
On November 16, 1965 he married the love of his life, Linda, and was blessed with two sons Thomas Edgar III, and Michael Christopher. Later they were blessed with their precious grand-children Tracie, Misty, Cordell, Hunter and Levi and great-grandchildren Kacie, Eli, Jacob, Dawson, Carmen and Wyatt.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, and sisters.
After graduating from Newberry High School he dedicated 32 years of his life to the University of Florida, until he retired on July 31, 2008. Linda retired from the University of Florida as well, and since then they have enjoyed their time together.
Tom loved life to the fullest. He was devoted to his family and friends, and seldom met a stranger he didn't like. He was involved in numerous things, including cooking, doing yardwork, learning to play the banjo, being a Civil War reenactor, tattooing. Throughout the years he collected drinking steins, case knives, tools and guns. He led his family to enjoy these things in life as well, along with swimming at the springs, hiking in the woods, camping, and vacationing in the mountains. With a bit of strong encouragement he even took up mountain biking and kayaking, even though kayaking didn't last too long. Tom was a huge Harley fan and was a member of the Harley Owners Group. He and Linda loved to ride together and see the sights. If you knew Tom, you knew his favorite color was red and he was going to make sure he had a red Ford truck.
Upon moving to Lake City, Tom and Linda became active members of Hopeful Baptist Church. Thomas had accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior in 2004 while at Lighthouse Baptist Church, in Gainesville. From the time he gave his life to Jesus he never looked back. He was all in. We now celebrate his life, knowing that Heaven is his home and he is with God.
'A Celebration of Life' for Tom will be announced at a later date this year. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020