BENKEN, THOMAS EDWIN
Thomas Edwin Benken, 78, was born December 26, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on January 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. He grew up and attended St. Anne's Catholic School in West Palm Beach, Florida before enlisting in the Air Force in 1962. He met and married the love of his life, Barbara in 1964. After serving, they moved back to WPB and settled down to raise their two daughters.
Tom graduated from Florida Atlantic University and was employed as a teacher at Forest Hill Elementary School before starting the first and largest pet sitting business in Palm Beach County in 1983. His retirement allowed Tom and Barb to travel in their RV, go on cruises and focus on being the best Amma and Poppa to their four precious and cherished grandchildren.
Tom was a member of the Jaycees in Palm Beach County, volunteered in the Alachua County Library System, and served on his homeowners association Board of Directors.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Loretta Benken; his sister, Kathleen Higgins; and brother, Daniel Benken.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Benken; daughters, Colleen (Richard) Davidson and Jeannette (Jeremy) Hester; brothers, Timothy Benken and Edwin Benken; grandchildren, Keith Davidson, Kelsey (Michael) Bell, Chloe Davidson (Kenny Valentine), and Kyle Hester.
Family will receive visitors Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 5 pm with a Celebration Service to follow at 6:00 pm at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd St., Newberry. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, January 8th 9:30 A. M., at Saint Patrick's Interparish Church, 500 NE 16th Avenue, Gainesville, followed by a reception. Donations in Tom's honor may be made to Joyce Meyer Ministries Hand of Hope Water Wells, https://joycemeyer.org/handofhope, because (in his words) 'every child should have clean water.' After making donation, please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com and post a message, that you have made a donation.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020