NORMAN,

THOMAS 'TOMMY' ELLIS

Thomas 'Tommy' Ellis Norman age 56 of Gainesville, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Waldo, FL. Tommy was born on March 21, 1964 in Gainesville to the late Silas Ernie and Mollie Lullene Leggett Norman. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1982. Tommy loved to work on and detail cars and went on to own his own detail shop before becoming a boat Captain for off shore supply vessels in the Gulf of Mexico for the last 25 years. He will be remembered for his love of family, cars, fishing, the sea and for always having a joke ready for his numerous friends. His motto became 'Work like a Captain, party like a pirate!'

He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Ernie Norman and Mollie Lullene Leggett Norman. Tommy is survived by his wife Cynthia Norman of Hampton; children, Thomas (Aja) of Haysville, NC, Tiffany (Kevin) of Morganton, NC, and Tabitha of Warne, NC; siblings, Deborah Stewart (Joe) of Williamson, GA, Catherine Leggett (Ed Sobach) of Tallahassee, and Sharon White (Steve) of St. Augustine; 2 grandsons; 6 granddaughters; and a nephew.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME STARKE

