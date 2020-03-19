|
|
THOMPSON,
THOMAS ESLI, 65
It is with deep saddens to announce the passing of Thomas Esli Thompson affectionately known as 'S'. He is survived by his Daughter; Ashley Thompson, Sisters; Mary Lock, Brothers; JW(Bertha), Joseph (Pearlie), Michael and Roosevelt Thompson, sisters in law; Betty, and Marie Thompson. Mr. Thompson was proceeded in death by his wife; Betty and son; Tommy, Parents; Hio, Mother; Irene, Brothers; John, Robert, Matthew Thompson and one sister in laws; Judy Thompson, One brother in Law; Rev. Willie Lock. Mr. Thompson care has been under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020