Thomas Esli Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON,
THOMAS ESLI, 65
It is with deep saddens to announce the passing of Thomas Esli Thompson affectionately known as 'S'. He is survived by his Daughter; Ashley Thompson, Sisters; Mary Lock, Brothers; JW(Bertha), Joseph (Pearlie), Michael and Roosevelt Thompson, sisters in law; Betty, and Marie Thompson. Mr. Thompson was proceeded in death by his wife; Betty and son; Tommy, Parents; Hio, Mother; Irene, Brothers; John, Robert, Matthew Thompson and one sister in laws; Judy Thompson, One brother in Law; Rev. Willie Lock. Mr. Thompson care has been under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
