SONSINI, THOMAS GENE
Thomas Gene Sonsini, 80, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on April 19, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on June 8, 1938, to Don and Kathryn Henning Sonsini. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Hodgin Sonsini, and three daughters; Gena Anderson (Mark), Linda Sonsini, and Brenda Kouwenhoven (Brian); his brother, Michael Sonsini, and his sister, Mary Kay Mills; and three grandsons, Kevin, Connor, and Cameron Kouwenhoven and granddaughter, Emily Anderson.
Tom was a graduate of Tri-State College, Angola, Indiana with an Electrical Engineering degree. He preferred to work in management rather than engineering and eventually owned his own communications company. When he sold that company he joined with two partners to start a television business and build TV stations. He then volunteered to work in Eastern Europe for the Citizen's Democracy Corp after the fall of the 'iron curtain'. He was also a volunteer on the state board of Parents Anonymous, a child abuse prevention program.
Tom and his family lived for over 35 years in a beautiful home on 20 acres in Jonesville, FL. That required his learning to do fence repair, use the chainsaw, chase off coyotes, herd cattle, and a variety of maintenance skills he had to learn from scratch. Tom loved the water, boating, playing duplicate bridge, and world travel. In later life he earned his pilot's license and joined with two partners as owners of a Piper Cherokee (N1477T). He enjoyed flying around North Florida and Southern Georgia for several years.
He led a full 4 score year life ... he didn't laugh often, but when he did it was infectious!
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 3:00 p.m. at the Baughman Center on Lake Alice at 982 Museum Road in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 ... and/or plant a tree.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019