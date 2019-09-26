|
HOOVER,
THOMAS HERBERT
Thomas Herbert Hoover, age 91 of Gainesville, FL passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born July 20, 1928 in Chambersburg, PA to Joseph and Helen Grosz Hoover.
Mr. Hoover graduated from Penn State with an Electrical Engineer degree. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean conflict. He retired from General Electric. He was a volunteered at North Florida Regional Medical Center for 20 years. Mr. Hoover was a loving husband, father and great father-in-law. He enjoyed working in his yard, walking 4 miles a day and he was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Hoover of Gainesville; and his son, Steven 'Steve' Hoover and wife Sandra of Sarasota.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143 rd street with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bread of the Might Food Bank, P.O. Box 5086, Gainesville, FL 32627 or the , 3324 West University Avenue #128, Gainesville, FL 32607. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019